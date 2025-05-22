KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 — The National Human Rights Society of Malaysia (Hakam) has called for transparency and equal treatment in the extension of judicial tenures, expressing concern over reports of selective practices in granting extensions to senior Federal Court judges.

In a statement, Hakam highlighted that Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat, Court of Appeal President Tan Sri Abang Iskandar Abang Hashim, and Federal Court judge Tan Sri Nallini Pathmanathan have not received the customary six-month extensions under Article 125(1) of the Federal Constitution despite their upcoming retirements.

“This is in stark contrast to extensions granted to Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak Tan Sri Abdul Rahman Sebli, Chief Judge of Malaya Datuk Seri Hasnah Mohammed Hashim, and Federal Court judges Tan Sri Harmindar Singh Dhaliwal, Datuk Zabariah Mohamad Yusof, and Datuk Hanipah Farikullah,” Hakam said.

The group raised concerns about what it described as a selective and opaque approach to judicial extensions, which it said undermines public confidence in the judiciary and threatens its independence.

“Malaysia’s judiciary is at a pivotal juncture with nine Federal Court judges set to retire this year. The leadership of Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun, who has been instrumental in restoring public confidence in the judiciary, is essential during this critical period,” Hakam said.

Tengku Maimun, Malaysia’s first female Chief Justice, has been lauded for her commitment to judicial independence and for presiding over landmark cases with integrity during her tenure under four prime ministers. Hakam also praised her efforts in advocating for judicial reforms to reduce executive influence in judicial appointments.

Similarly, Hakam commended Court of Appeal President Tan Sri Abang Iskandar and Justice Tan Sri Nallini Pathmanathan for their exceptional jurisprudence, independence, and adherence to constitutional principles.

The group urged the government to ensure consistency and transparency in judicial extensions, calling for clear criteria based on merit and experience rather than political considerations.

“Hakam calls upon the government to extend the tenures of Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun, Court of Appeal President Tan Sri Abang Iskandar, and Justice Tan Sri Nallini Pathmanathan under Article 125(1) of the Federal Constitution,” the statement read.

It also demanded transparency in the decision-making process for judicial appointments and extensions, emphasising that an independent judiciary is vital for democracy and human rights protection.

“The stability of our judiciary and public confidence in Malaysia’s legal system depend on the fair and equal treatment of our most senior judges,” Hakam added.

The society said it would continue monitoring the situation and advocating for judicial independence as a fundamental pillar of Malaysia’s constitutional democracy.