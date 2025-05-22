KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 — The prestigious Hadiah Bahasa award has been revived after a 27-year hiatus, following Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s call for its reinstatement late last year.

Organised in collaboration with Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka (DBP) and Public Bank, the award aims to inspire students and professionals to produce high-quality literary works in Bahasa Melayu.

First introduced in 1984 by Public Bank in partnership with the Linguistic Society of Malaysia, the Hadiah Bahasa was last held in 1998. Anwar, who was then the patron of the Linguistic Society of Malaysia, was instrumental in its launch.

Speaking at the launch of Hadiah Bahasa 2025 today, Anwar said Public Bank’s chief executive officer and managing director Tan Sri Dr Tay Ah Lek immediately supported the initiative to revive the award as part of efforts to elevate Bahasa Melayu as a language of knowledge.

“When we speak about the Asian renaissance, economic prosperity is fundamental, but it does not end there. Humanity thrives not only on economic strength but also through the upliftment of arts, language, and culture,” Anwar said at the event held at Hilton Kuala Lumpur.

Recalling his visits to China and Russia last year, Anwar said he was struck by the mastery of classical literature displayed by the local workforce in both countries.

“While we strengthen the capacity of our financial institutions to compete globally, we must not neglect the mastery of Bahasa Melayu or abandon efforts to elevate our classic literature.

“No great country has ever neglected its literature, including nations like Japan and the United Kingdom,” he added.

Anwar also announced that Tay has committed to making Hadiah Bahasa an annual event starting this year.

The award comprises five categories, covering book publications and essay writing competitions for primary and secondary school students, as well as pre-university and university students.