KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) clarified today that Pamela Ling, who was reported missing last month, was not a suspect in its money laundering investigation.

Speaking at a press conference at MACC headquarters, Free Malaysia Today reported that chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said Ling had cooperated with the agency and was only involved in the investigation as a witness.

“She was not our suspect. She is a witness. We never called her with the intent to arrest her,” Azam was quoted as saying.

Ling, 42, was reported missing on April 9 while she was on her way to the MACC headquarters to provide a statement. A missing person’s report was lodged at 3.02pm that day.

Azam also revealed that the investigation is now in the hands of the police.

“This case, I maintain, is outside of MACC’s scope. We leave it to the police,” he reportedly said, adding that MACC had extended full cooperation to the police in the matter.

“We have given good cooperation and provided whatever information needed by the police on the missing person,” he added.

MACC had launched an investigation into Ling and her husband, Thomas Hah, in May last year over suspected corruption and money laundering activities.