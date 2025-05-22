KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 — Senior officials from Asean member states have begun arriving here ahead of the 46th ASEAN Summit set to take place at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC).

Among those arriving today are the ASEAN Senior Officials Leaders, the SOM Leader and Ambassador of Timor-Leste to ASEAN, the Gulf Cooperation Council Countries (GCC) SOM Leaders, the China SOM Leader, Permanent Representatives to Asean, the deputy secretary-general of Asean for Political-Security Community (APSC), as well as high-level delegates.

This year’s summit is a significant milestone as it features the 2nd Asean-GCC Summit and the first Asean-GCC-China Summit, reflecting Asean’s growing partnerships with other important regions.

The first official meeting, the Asean Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM) is scheduled for May 23.

Minister-level talks will take place on May 25, and Asean leaders are set to meet on May 26, and the summits with the GCC and China are scheduled for May 27.

Thousands of people are expected to attend the summit, and strong security measures have been implemented around the KLCC area to ensure a safe environment for delegates and participants.

The event will also feature a special gala dinner hosted by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, and a royal lunch at Istana Negara to highlight Malaysia’s hospitality. — Bernama