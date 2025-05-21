KUALA LUMPUR, May 21 — The Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (Miti) is working hard to attract more high-quality investments, especially in strategic sectors such as electrical and electronics (E&E), said its Minister, Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

He said the result is that Malaysia’s E&E exports remain strong and continue to be a major contributor to the country’s growth, which recorded a growth rate of 4.4 per cent for the first quarter of 2025.

He added that many investors, both local and foreign, are confident in Malaysia’s potential and are continuing their projects in the country.

“When investments come in, more factories will open, exports increase. This means more job opportunities for the people, and more business opportunities for local companies, especially the small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

“There are indeed global challenges, such as the reciprocal tariff issues in the United States (US), but we at Miti constantly monitor and take necessary steps to ensure our businesses remain competitive internationally,” he said in a video shared on his Instagram page last night.

According to Tengku Zafrul, aside from negotiations with the US, the ministry’s strategy is to identify and expand into new markets to sell Malaysian-made goods and to strengthen the domestic economy.

“This is the MADANI Economy reform. Our focus is to ensure the economy remains stable, create more quality jobs and business opportunities, and help the people cope with the cost of living.

“The government will continue to work hard to ensure our economy keeps growing, remains stable, and that the benefits are enjoyed by all citizens,” he added. — Bernama