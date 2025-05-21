KUALA LUMPUR, May 21 — A man accused of murdering a nightclub bouncer 12 years ago has finally been charged in the Butterworth Magistrates’ Court today.

Ooi Chin Leng, a 38-year-old car accessories worker, nodded to indicate he understood the charge when it was read to him in Mandarin before Magistrate Aini Adilah Muhammad Faizal, Berita Harian reported.

No plea was recorded as the murder charge falls under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

Ooi is accused of killing 24-year-old Fouzi Hussen with another suspect who remains at large at Taman Desa Murni, Sungai Dua, at 5.25am on Jan 24, 2013.

The charge under Section 302 of the Penal Code carries the death penalty or imprisonment of 30 to 40 years, along with no fewer than 12 strokes of the cane.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nurameera Shahrul Azrin did not offer bail and requested time for a DNA profiling report as the case is old, adding that Ooi was only recently arrested.

The court then denied bail and fixed July 23 for case mention and submission of the accused’s DNA profiling report.

According to earlier reports, Fouzi was shot dead in a business premises dispute that escalated into a fight over a failed business discussion.