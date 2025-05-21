JOHOR BARU, May 21 — Approximately 100,000 homes here are experiencing water supply disruptions following a breakdown in the main pump supplying water to the Sungai Johor water treatment plant.

Johor Public Works, Transport, and Infrastructure Committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh confirmed that operations at the Sungai Johor water treatment plant were halted late yesterday.

He stated that the disruption has affected the supply of 318 million litres per day (MLD) to the involved areas.

“As an immediate measure, the reprocessing of existing water sources has been implemented and has successfully benefited about 11,000 affected consumer accounts.

“These accounts are expected to continue receiving water supply as usual by 7 am today,” Mohamad Fazli said in a statement.

Since late yesterday, numerous residents have reported disruptions to the state water supply service provider and operator, Ranhill SAJ.

Mohamad Fazli said that repair works on the faulty pump are currently underway and have achieved 15 per cent progress as of this statement.

“The repair work is expected to be fully completed by 7 am tomorrow.

After that, the supply restoration process will be implemented in phases to ensure water pressure returns and is distributed progressively to the affected areas,” he explained.

As additional support, Mohamad Fazli noted that 16 water tankers, with capacities of 9m³ and 40m³, have been dispatched to critical locations such as hospitals, health centres, and public hotspots.

“We deeply regret the inconvenience caused and appreciate the patience and cooperation of all users throughout this disruption period,” he stated.

“All efforts are being undertaken to accelerate the full restoration of water supply.”