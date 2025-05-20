GEORGE TOWN, May 20 — An old bomb, believed to be a still-active relic from the Second World War, was discovered at a construction site on Jalan Seri Tanjung Pinang, Tanjung Tokong.

Timur Laut police chief ACP Abdul Rozak Muhammad said police received a report from the public about the bomb’s discovery at 9.42 pm.

“The Bomb Disposal Unit (UPB) of the Penang contingent police headquarters (IPK) inspected the object and confirmed that it was an unexploded ordnance (UXO) bomb dating back to the Second World War.

“No casualties or property damage were reported in this incident,” he said in a statement.

Abdul Rozak said that the UPB’s inspection confirmed the area is safe, and the bomb is scheduled for disposal today. — Bernama