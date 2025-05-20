SEREMBAN, May 20 — Unity within the party is a crucial element in facing future challenges, especially in preparation for the 16th General Election (GE16), said PKR Vice President Nurul Izzah Anwar.

She stated that the current focus of all parties is not only to ensure a stable government but also to increase efforts to engage with grassroot members for the party’s strength.

“...this is the moment we need to focus, not only on ensuring a stable government, but our unity must be a prerequisite before approaching others.

“The spirit of tonight needs to be showcased so that in the next 24 months, all party leaders at the state and branch levels can be seen as a solid front for the party and the government,” she said while speaking at the Negeri Sembilan and Melaka Grassroots Engagement Tour yesterday, which was also attended by PKR Women’s Chief Fadhlina Sidek, who is also the Minister of Education.

Nurul Izzah said that party unity and the strengthening of grassroots support must emphasize the principle of public concern as the core of the struggle

For that purpose, she said that several training sessions under the political academy have been conducted with the Youth Wing (AMK) and the Women’s Wing, which need to be coordinated comprehensively.

“As a party in the government, it is our responsibility to train women and young people to be able to translate ideas related to education and employment into tangible implementation,” she said.

The PKR 2025-2028 election sees a one-on-one contest for the post of Deputy President between Nurul Izzah and Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli, while party President Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim remains unchallenged.

The PKR National Congress, including the AMK and Women’s Congresses, are scheduled to take place from May 21 to 24 in Johor Bahru, with polling day set for May 23. — Bernama