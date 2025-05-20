JOHOR BARU, May 20 — Police arrested a 42-year-old male school van driver for allegedly molesting two primary school students in Permas Jaya here.

The man is suspected of repeatedly molesting the students, sisters aged eight and nine, usually before dropping them off at their school in Permas Jaya, said Johor Baru South police chief ACP Raub Selamat.

The victims’ mother reported the matter to the Johor Baru South district police headquarters at 11.15am yesterday.

“Following the report, police managed to track down and arrest the suspect at his home in Plentong here at 9.50pm last night,” he told reporters when met at the Johor police contingent headquarters here today.

The sisters were brought to the Hospital Sultanah Aminah for a medical examination and no physical injuries were reported.

Police have initiated investigations for sexual assault of children under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017.

Earlier, senior assistant registrar Muhammad Fitri Mokhtar granted the police a one-week remand order against the suspect at the Magistrate's Court here.