JOHOR BARU, May 20 — The Johor police contingent has raised RM30,295 in a flash donation drive for the families of the Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) personnel killed in a road accident in Teluk Intan, Perak, last week.

Johor police chief Datuk M. Kumar said the fundraiser was organised by the state contingent’s personnel shortly after the incident occurred.

“After receiving news of the tragic road accident that claimed the lives of our police comrades, we organised this flash donation drive to provide some assistance,” Kumar told reporters.

He was speaking at a blood donation programme held in conjunction with the 218th Police Day celebrations at the Johor police contingent headquarters here today.

He said he will personally deliver the funds to the federal police leadership in Bukit Aman by next week for distribution to the families.

On May 13, nine policemen from the FRU’s Unit 5, based in Sungai Senam, Ipoh, Perak, were killed when the truck they were travelling in collided with a lorry transporting stones.

Nine other FRU personnel who were also in the truck were reported injured in the accident.