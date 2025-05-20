KOTA BARU, May 20 — Police are tracking down three individuals for their suspected involvement in a brutal acid attack on a female spa owner in Beris Kubur Besar, Bachok, last Saturday.

Bachok police chief Supt Mohamad Ismail Jamaluddin said the suspects, two women and one man, are still believed to be in the state.

He said initial investigations found that the victim did not know the suspects. However, before the incident, she received a WhatsApp message from an individual believed to be the primary suspect.

“The motive for the attack is still under investigation, but we do not rule out the possibility of revenge or business rivalry.

“The case is being probed under Section 326 of the Penal Code,” he told Bernama today.

He urged anyone with information on the trio to come forward and assist the investigation by contacting the nearest police station.

In the attack, the victim sustained severe burns on her shoulder, back, arms, and legs. She is reportedly in stable condition and is receiving treatment at the Burn Treatment Unit, Universiti Sains Malaysia Hospital, Kubang Kerian. — Bernama