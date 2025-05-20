KUALA LUMPUR, May 20 — A military sergeant faced five charges, including rape and sexual assault, involving a 13-year-old schoolgirl at the Ayer Keroh Sessions Court today.

According to Berita Harian, Mohamad Zulfikar Ishak, 32, pleaded not guilty to all charges read before Judge Haderiah Siri.

The first three charges accuse the father of one of raping a 12-year-old girl, and two counts of physical sexual assault against the victim.

The rape charge falls under Section 376(1) of the Penal Code, which carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison and caning upon conviction.

The sexual assault charges are under Section 14(a) and 14(b) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, with a maximum 20-year prison sentence and caning if convicted.

He also faces charges under Section 12 and Section 13 of the same Act for child grooming and meeting the victim after grooming.

All alleged offences occurred in a Perodua Viva car in a supermarket parking area in Cheng on May 4, around 1pm.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Wardah Ishhar represented the prosecution, while SS Amritpal Singh represented the defence.