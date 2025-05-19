KUALA TERENGGANU, May 19 — A housewife lost more than RM150,000 after falling victim to a scam syndicate offering a non-existent job.

Kuala Terengganu police chief ACP Azli Mohd Noor said the 30-year-old victim had come across an online job offer on social media on May 9 and expressed interest in the opportunity.

He said the victim was instructed to make hotel room bookings using a link provided by the syndicate and was promised a 10 per cent commission based on the amount spent.

“The task was allegedly aimed at boosting hotel ratings. The victim was required to click the link, choose a hotel room, and submit photos and proof of payment after completing each task.

“Excited after receiving commission from the first task, the victim continued to carry out several more assignments, eventually transferring a total of RM158,498.89 in stages to nine different bank accounts,” he said in a statement today.

Azli said the victim, who used her father’s business capital, started to panic after the promised commission payments failed to materialise.

Her attempts to contact the suspect were unsuccessful, prompting her to lodge a police report yesterday morning after realising she had been scammed.

The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code. —Bernama