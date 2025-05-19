KUALA LUMPUR, May 19 — The federal government has rejected Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor’s claim that it is deliberately delaying rare earth mining guidelines to hinder the progress of SG4 states.

Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability (NRES) Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad stated that the claim is baseless and had already been addressed publicly in October last year.

He said the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for rare earth element (REE) mining were finalised and sent to all state governments on 20 December 2023.

The SOP includes detailed guidance on technical procedures, environmental compliance, site rehabilitation and export controls.

“The SOP that is being referred to is a comprehensive reference document based on existing legislation,” said Nik Nazmi, adding that states are expected to adapt it according to their own laws.

Any delays or constraints in implementation at the state level should not be blamed solely on the federal government, the minister added.

He also stressed that REE mining is prohibited in permanent forest reserves, environmentally sensitive areas and designated protection zones.

However, mining activities may proceed in other areas if they comply with national laws and environmental guidelines.

On the matter of exploration, Nik Nazmi clarified that “this activity falls under the jurisdiction of the State Government” and is already covered under Kedah’s Mineral Enactment 2004.

The minister then urged all parties “not to use natural resource policy as a political tool,” calling instead for stronger cooperation between federal and state governments.