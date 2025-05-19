KUALA LUMPUR, May 19 — A 25-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a car at KM 24.1 of the Johor Baru–Pontian road yesterday.

Police said the accident occurred at around 11.20am when a Perodua Myvi was exiting a slip road onto the main carriageway.

The motorcyclist, who was riding a Honda RS, collided into the back-left side of the car.

“As a result of the collision, the victim was thrown onto the road, while his motorcycle was flung into the river.

“The victim was rushed to Hospital Sultanah Aminah for treatment and was confirmed to have died while receiving care,” Iskandar Puteri district chief ACP Kumarasan Muniandy said.

Police have opened an investigation under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for causing death by reckless and dangerous driving.

They are also urging witnesses to contact the Iskandar Puteri district police at 07-5101322 with any relevant information.