KOTA BARU, May 19 — An enforcement officer was detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today on suspicion of receiving a RM14,000 bribe from a contractor.

According to an MACC source, the suspect, who previously served in a district in Kelantan, was detained at around 1 pm at the state MACC headquarters.

“The officer is suspected of receiving cash and various valuable items from a contractor,” the source told Bernama.

Meanwhile, Kelantan MACC director Rosli Husain, when contacted, confirmed the arrest and said the suspect will be charged at the Sessions Court here today under Section 165 of the Penal Code. — Bernama