SEREMBAN, May 18 — A senior citizen died after the car she was driving in alone skidded out of control and crashed on Jalan Kuala Pilah-Tampin near here yesterday afternoon.

Kuala Pilah police chief Supt Muhamad Mustafah Hussin said that in the accident at about 2.30 pm, the 68-year-old woman was confirmed dead at the scene due to severe head injuries.

“The woman was driving a Perodua Kelisa from the direction of Air Mawang heading towards Johol when she lost control of her car which skidded to the right side of the road,” he said in a statement here tonight.

He said the victim’s body was sent to Kuala Pilah Hospital for a post-mortem and the case was being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama