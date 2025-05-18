KUALA LUMPUR, May 18 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has dismissed claims of involvement in a Facebook advertisement promising to recover money lost to fraud.

Acting director of Bukit Aman’s Commercial Crime Investigation Department (JSJK) Datuk Seri Hasbullah Ali confirmed the police had detected a post on the social media platform using the PDRM logo, along with the terms ‘Royal Malaysia Police’ and ‘Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID)’.

“Our department has no affiliation with this advertisement, and the service being promoted is a fraudulent attempt,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He urged the public to exercise caution and avoid such scams. — Bernama