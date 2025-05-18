KUALA LUMPUR, May 18 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim yesterday presented donations to the family of Nur Afia Ramadhannie Zolkurnain, a girl who drowned while she looked for clams with her mother at Sungai Balok, Kuantan, Pahang recently.

Anwar’s political secretary, Datuk Ahmad Farhan Fauzi, presented the donations on the Prime Minister’s behalf to the girl’s mother, Masitah Latipah Adam, 42, when he visited the family at Kampung Sungai Ular, Kuantan, Pahang.

“It’s sad to know that such a tragedy robbed a family of a young girl. I convey my condolences and sympathies to both her parents.

“On behalf of the Prime Minister, we presented this modest donation as a gesture of sympathy for their devastating loss. May they find strength during this difficult time,” he said in a Facebook post that was shared by the Prime Minister yesterday.

Media outlets had reported previously that Nur Afia Ramadhannie, seven, went missing while on a family outing near a jetty at Sungai Balok and was subsequently found drowned on Sunday.