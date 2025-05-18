KUALA LUMPUR, May 18 — A man will be charged in the Kuala Lumpur court tomorrow for threatening a Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) enforcement officer on social media, following a viral incident involving a balloon seller at the end of March.

According to Berita Harian, Kuala Lumpur Police Chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said the charges will be filed under Section 506 and Section 505(b) of the Penal Code.

“This case involves a threat made by a Facebook account owner against enforcement officers. The charge is scheduled to be brought to court tomorrow,” he was quoted as saying at a press conference during a community outreach programme at PPR Desa Rejang in Wangsa Maju here today.

The case is linked to a viral incident involving balloon vendor Muhammad Zaimuddin Azlan, also known as ‘Abang Belon’, who claimed he was manhandled by DBKL enforcement officers during an operation on Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman on March 28.

Following the incident, several police reports were lodged, including one by DBKL officers who alleged they had received threats via social media.

Police launched an investigation under Sections 506 and 505(b) of the Penal Code, as well as Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, to examine the nature and content of the threats.