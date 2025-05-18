KOTA BHARU, May 19 — A group of 10 Malaysians has been fined by Thai authorities for their involvement in illegal street racing in Hat Yai last Friday, following complaints from local residents, Berita Harian reported.

According to Deputy Chief of Thailand’s Tourist Police (Region Seven), Lieutenant Colonel Sakarin Anusaman Sakul, the group—aged between 21 and 25—was apprehended after police received reports of loud noise and traffic disruptions near the Greenway Night Market.

“Residents informed police that they had observed several Malaysian-registered cars racing around Hat Yai. With the assistance of CCTV footage, Kho Hong police, along with traffic and tourist police, identified the vehicles and detained the individuals at around 11 am (Thai time) yesterday,” Sakarin was quoted as saying by Berita Harian.

The group, comprising both men and women, was fined under Thailand’s traffic laws. Their six vehicles, including high-end models like the Honda Civic Type R and a Mercedes-Benz, were also confiscated.

The individuals face four charges: obstructing traffic, reckless driving, illegal vehicle modifications, and non-compliance with mandatory vehicle equipment requirements.

As an expression of remorse, the group performed the traditional Thai “wai” gesture to apologise for their actions, promising not to repeat the offence. They were subsequently ordered to return to Malaysia immediately.

Lieutenant Colonel Sakarin reminded all foreign drivers, including Malaysians, to strictly adhere to Thailand’s traffic regulations and urged Thai tour operators to clearly brief visitors on local laws before entering the country, according to the Malay daily.

It is understood that the Malaysians had entered Hat Yai on May 16 for a weekend trip using six sedan cars.

Hat Yai, a bustling city near the Malaysia-Thailand border, is a popular destination for Malaysian tourists, with nearly half of them entering through the Sadao Border Checkpoint annually.