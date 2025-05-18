KUALA LUMPUR, May 18 — Eight lifts at five monorail stations are now fully operational after undergoing upgrades and passing safety inspections by the relevant government agencies.

Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd (Rapid Rail), in a statement today, said the stations involved were Imbi, Maharajalela and Medan Tuanku, each with two lifts, while Hang Tuah and Raja Chulan had one lift each.

It said that the upgrade was carried out to provide greater comfort and accessibility for all users, especially the elderly, persons with disabilities and families with young children or using baby strollers.

“The remaining eight lifts and one escalator at six other stations are currently undergoing final commissioning tests and the process of obtaining lifting machine permits, and are expected to be fully completed by the end of May 2025,” the statement said.

Rapid Rail said the upgrade was part of a RM12.6 million allocation covering various improvement initiatives at 11 monorail stations, including the installation of automatic platform door systems and platform lifts for wheelchairs, which have been in operation since December 2024, as well as repair works on lifts and escalators.

According to the statement, the monorail service saw an average of 57,000 passengers per day in 2024, marking an eight percent increase from 52,000 daily passengers the previous year.

“This increase marks a continued recovery and positive growth in the use of public transport in the capital.

“It also reflects growing user confidence, with the monorail once again becoming the preferred mode of transport for city residents’ daily commute,” it said.

Therefore, Rapid Rail said user-friendly lift facilities were essential to ensure smooth passenger movement at the stations and to provide a safer and more comfortable travel experience for all.

In the same statement, Prasarana Malaysia Berhad Group chief operating officer Amir Hamdan expressed hope that the lift facilities would be well utilised with priority given to those in need.

“Rapid Rail will continue to be committed to providing an efficient, accessible, and inclusive public transport system for all,” he said. — Bernama