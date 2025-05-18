KUALA LUMPUR, May 18 — Malaysia-Russia cooperation in the scientific field and higher education will be expanded at the 4th Joint Commission for Economic, Scientific, Technical and Cultural Cooperation (JC-ESTC) meeting in Langkawi in November.

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir posted on X yesterday that Malaysia-Russia cooperation in such aspects had taken place since both countries agreed to form JC-ESTC in 2015.

“In 2024, the Russian Science and Higher Education Minister jointly chaired the JC-ESTC meeting and identified various improvements in the process of increasing the number of students to both countries, lecturer research cooperation, commerce, culture and tourism,” he said.

He added that the matter was brought up in his speech entitled ‘Topical issues of developing cooperation between Russia and the countries of the Islamic world in the field of science and higher education in the context of a multipolar world order’ at the recent 16th Russia-Islamic World International Economic Forum (KazanForum 2025).

Zambry is part of the Malaysian delegation accompanying Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is on an official visit to Russia at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin, which began on May 13 and ends today. — Bernama