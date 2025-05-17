KUALA TERENGGANU, May 17 — About 76 per cent of Terengganu’s population, equivalent to 988,000 out of 1.3 million residents, are either overweight or obese, according to the State Health Department (JKNT).

Its director Datuk Dr Kasemani Embong said the figure marks a worrying increase of 15.2 per cent from 60.8 per cent recorded in 2011.

“What’s more concerning is that one in three teenagers in the state is struggling with weight issues, largely due to unhealthy eating habits and sedentary lifestyles,” she said.

She warned that this trend could further raise the risk of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as diabetes, heart disease, kidney problems and high blood pressure, which are already prevalent in the state.

“Among teenagers, the constant use of gadgets and the easy availability of unhealthy food are major contributors to this problem,” she added when speaking at the Fun Run held in conjunction with the 2025 Obesity Awareness Campaign under the Terengganu State Health Agenda at Dataran Batu Buruk here today.

To address the issue, JKNT is intensifying public health programmes, including the ‘War On Sugar’ campaign, which aims to raise awareness about hidden sugars in food and beverages.

Dr Kasemani also encouraged the public to drink more plain water and prepare healthier meals at home as a way to reduce sugar intake. — Bernama