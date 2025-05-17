KUCHING, May 17 — Regional Development Agencies (RDAs) are encouraged to execute low-hanging projects that can be completed in under a year to accelerate regional development, said Datuk Abdul Rahman Junaidi.

In a statement issued following the completion of his official tour to all RDAs in the state, Abdul Rahman stressed the need to fast-track such projects so they can be completed as early as 2028.

He noted that quick-win initiatives would provide immediate impact and demonstrate the effectiveness of regional development plans.

“During his visit to all the nine RDAs, the RDAs presented the progress and challenges they faced in the project implementation. For the record, this is the first RDA tour he has conducted since becoming the Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department, serving as Project Coordinator for Regional Development Agencies, on March 17 this year,” the statement read.

Abdul Rahman ended his tour to RDAs on Friday (May 16) with a final visit to Greater Kuching Coordination Development Agency (GKCDA).

The RDA tour had started on May 5, covering all nine RDAs, namely, the Northern Region Development Authority (NRDA), followed by the Highland Development Agency (HDA), Mid-Rajang Development Authority (MiRRDA), Upper Rajang Development Authority (URDA), Sri Aman Development Authority (SADA), Rajang Development Authority (RADDA), Betong Development Authority (BDDA), Integrated Samarahan Development Authority (IRSDA) and GKCDA.

He was accompanied by representatives from Economic Planning Unit Sarawak (EPU) and Sarawak Implementation and Monitoring Unit (SIMU), that act as the secretariat of the Regional Development Agencies Coordinating Committee (RDACC).

The Committee, chaired by Abdul Rahman, aims to enhance collaboration and monitoring and provide strategic direction for the implementation of projects under RDAs. — The Borneo Post