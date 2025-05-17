KOTA KINABALU, May 17 — An elderly man was sentenced to 16 years’ jail plus 10 strokes of the cane by a Sessions Court here today for raping his biological daughter since she was eight years old and gave birth to his child.

The 64-year-old accused had raped the victim until she was 16. She is now 26 and the child resulted from the rape is now aged 10.

The accused pleaded guilty before judge Amir Shah Amir Hassan to committing the offence at the end of 2014 at an unnumbered house in Tuaran.

He was convicted under Section 376(3) of the Penal Code which carries a jail term of up to 30 years and whipping, upon conviction.

The court heard that he victim lodged a police report on February 4 which led to the arrest of the accused on the same day.

A DNA test result revealed the accused is the biological father of the victim’s child.

The accused was unrepresented. — The Borneo Post

* If you are experiencing sexual violence, the following hotlines offer free and confidential support: Talian Kasih at 15999 or WhatsApp 019-2615999 (24/7); All Women’s Action Society at 016-2374221/016-2284221 (9.30am-5.30pm); and Women’s Aid Organisation (WAO) at 03-30008858 or SMS/WhatsApp TINA 018-9888058 (24/7)



