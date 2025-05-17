KUCHING, May 17 — The Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak organising secretary Violet Yong has called on Affin Bank to issue a correction and public apology for using the wrong hornbill species on a bank card designed to represent Sarawak, calling it a ‘cultural misrepresentation’.

Speaking during a DAP Sarawak fundraising dinner here on Thursday, Yong said that the hornbill depicted is the ‘Great Hornbill’ — a species not native to Sarawak.

“The Hornbill shown on the card is called the Great Hornbill which can only be found in West Malaysia, India, China, Thailand, and Vietnam, among others.

“It is not the Rhinoceros Hornbill or locally known as ‘Burung Kenyalang’, the state bird of Sarawak and how can Affin Bank use a wrong identity to represent Sarawak?.

“The Sarawak state hornbill has a black neck, while the one on the card has a white neck, confirming it is the wrong species,” she said.

Given that the Sarawak government holds a 31.25 per cent stake in Affin Bank, Yong expressed disappointment that such a mistake occurred.

“This should not have happened as the card is meant to represent Sarawak and none of the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) leaders pointed this out.

“If this card is our pride, Affin should use the correct hornbill species for it as I believe that the card’s graphic designer is not a Sarawakian,” she emphasised.

Yong urged the bank to recall the card and replace it with the correct image of the Rhinoceros Hornbill, while also issuing a formal apology to the people of Sarawak. — The Borneo Post pic

As of press time, Affin Bank has yet to issue a public response on the matter.

The event, themed ‘Rocket Night’, drew over 1,000 attendees and was graced by DAP Malaysia chairman Gobind Singh Deo, who is also Digital Minister cum Damansara MP.

Its publicity secretary cum Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii, meanwhile, delivered his speech via live video conference while abroad.

Present were DAP Sarawak chairman cum Stampin MP and Padungan assemblyman Chong Chieng Jen; vice chairman cum Mas Gading MP Mordi Bimol; assistant publicity secretary Michael Kong, DAP Johor secretary Andrew Chen; and event organising chairman Sim Kiat Leng. — The Borneo Post