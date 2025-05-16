JOHOR BARU, May 16 — Three men were charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today for their involvement in the assault of local punk group Armpunk Sindicate’s vocalist here last week.

The accused — Samsul Muarif M Padal, 36; Mozlani Tukimon, 35; and Muhammad Ahnaf Ab Rahman, 34 — pleaded guilty after the charge was read out before Magistrate Nabilah Nizam.

However, the court rejected the guilty plea as Mozlani and Muhammad Ahnaf did not admit to the facts of the case as read out, that they were not involved in using an aluminium trash bin as a weapon.

According to the charge sheet, the three accused had intentionally caused injury to the victim, Zaid Nazim Zainal Abidin, 23, by using an aluminium trash bin as a weapon to attack and potentially cause death.

The act was committed in front of a gymnasium at City Plaza, Jalan Wadi Hana here at 10.30pm on May 10.

Deputy Public Prosecutor R. Nevina proposed that each accused be granted a bail of RM10,000, but this was objected to by the National Legal Aid Foundation (YBGK) counsel Goh Poh Gek, who represented all three accused.

Goh said Muarif does not have a regular income and is still supporting his elderly parents.

Meanwhile, she added that Mozlani works at a factory drawing an income of RM2,000 a month.

“Muhammad Ahnaf is divorced and has a child. He does freelance work with a salary of RM2,000 a month,” she said, adding that the three were first-time offenders.

The court then allowed bail of RM3,500 each with one surety.

The court also set June 17 for mention and the submission of documents.