TELUK INTAN, May 17 — A 45-year-old lorry driver has pleaded not guilty to nine charges of dangerous driving that resulted in the deaths of nine Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) personnel earlier this week, The Star reported.

The accused, Rudi Zulkarnain Mat Radi from Kampung Kota, Hilir Perak, was charged before Sessions Court Judge Norhamizah Shaiffudin at the Magistrate’s Court here today.

According to the report, the charges stem from an incident on May 13 along Jalan Sungai Manik in the Hilir Perak district.

For the first charge, Rudi was accused of dangerous driving that caused the death of S. Perumal, 44. Similar charges were brought against him for causing the deaths of eight other FRU personnel: Mohd Roslan Abd Rahim, 46; Mohd Pozli Jaudin, 41; Nurit Pandak, 34; Amiruddin Zabri, 38; Mohamad Hilmi Mohd Azlan, 38; Muhamad Akmal Muhamad, 35; Damarrulan Abdul Latif, 33; and Akmal Wafi Annuar, 28.

The Star reported that the charges were framed under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which carries a sentence of between five and 10 years in prison and a fine of up to RM50,000. Conviction under this section also results in a driving licence disqualification of not less than five years.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Izzuddin Fakri Hamdan proposed a bail amount of RM10,000 for each charge, along with conditions that the accused’s driving licence be suspended until the case concludes and that he report weekly to the police station.

According to the report the accused was represented by Francais Sinnappan from the National Legal Aid Foundation, who requested a lower bail amount, citing Rudi’s income of less than RM2,000 per month and his health issues, including asthma.

Judge Norhamizah set bail at RM6,000 for all charges and imposed the prosecution’s proposed conditions. The case has been fixed for mention and the appointment of counsel on June 17.

The fatal crash occurred when a truck carrying 18 FRU Unit 5 members based in Sungai Senam, Ipoh, collided with a gravel-laden lorry that had veered into the opposite lane.

The collision caused eight FRU members to die at the scene, with one later succumbing to injuries at Teluk Intan Hospital.

Nine others sustained injuries, some critically.

The FRU vehicle involved in the incident was part of a convoy returning to Ipoh after completing duties for the Chitra Pournami festival in Teluk Intan.