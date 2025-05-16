ISKANDAR PUTERI, May 16 — Johor Regent Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sultan Ibrahim today reminded all assemblymen to carry out their responsibilities effectively by providing the best service to the people and the state.

His Majesty said the state assemblymen must continue working to develop and improve the living standards of Johoreans, regardless of the election cycle.

“This is not an election season, and you have all been elected to serve the people.

“So, please focus on that responsibility. The people of Johor need assemblymen who are accountable and effective in serving them.

“Take care of your conduct and serve well so that Johor remains progressive and is admired and respected,” said Tunku Mahkota Ismail after officiating the fourth term of the 15th state legislative assembly session at the Sultan Ismail Building in Kota Iskandar here today.

Tunku Mahkota Ismail also reminded all assemblymen not to use the state assembly to pursue personal conflicts or political interests, as it could make them a laughing stock.

“The state assembly serves as a platform to discuss policies, enact laws and most importantly, to champion the well being of the people of Johor,” he said, calling for all assemblymen to uphold the harmony which has been the tradition of the state assembly.

Meanwhile, the Regent also stressed on the importance of Johor being administered by officers with high professional standards and skills.

Tunku Mahkota Ismail reminded all that Johor is developing rapidly and that it is only appropriate to improve the standards of Johor Civil Service (JCS) officers.

He said that as the backbone of the government in formulating policies, they should support the implementation of various initiatives and serve as a bridge between the state government and the people of Johor.

“They need to be equipped with global knowledge and leadership skills that are in line with today’s needs.

“As an initial step, the state government through the Darul Ta’zim Permodalan Education Fund has taken the initiative to sponsor senior civil service officers in Johor to follow world-class professional development courses at international educational institutions, including Ivy League universities in the United States,” he said.