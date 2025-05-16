MELAKA, May 16 — A Malaysian Prisons Department officer was killed after being run over by a cement lorry that reportedly suffered brake failure at a traffic light junction along the Sungai Udang-Paya Rumput-Ayer Keroh (SPA) route yesterday.

Sergeant Amal Nurlidar Ghazali, 42, a prison warder, died at the scene after she was trapped beneath the lorry in the 5.50pm incident, Harian Metro (HM) reported.

Melaka Tengah district police chief Assistant Commissioner Christopher Patit said the victim had stopped her Yamaha Ego Solariz at the traffic lights when the lorry, driven by a 49-year-old man travelling in the same direction, lost control.

He said the driver swerved to avoid other vehicles, veering onto the road shoulder before hitting and running over the woman.

“As a result of the incident, the victim’s leg was crushed and she sustained serious injuries to several parts of her body, including her face,” he was quoted as saying.

Firefighters from the Masjid Tanah Fire and Rescue Station were deployed to the scene to extricate the victim’s body from beneath the lorry. Her remains were later sent to the Forensic Department of Melaka Hospital for a post-mortem.

Christopher told HM that initial findings suggest brake failure caused the crash, which was recorded on a witness’s dashboard camera. He added that the driver tested negative for drugs and would be remanded at the Ayer Keroh Magistrate’s Court this morning.

The lorry has been seized for inspection by the Computerised Vehicle Inspection Centre (Puspakom), and the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.