KUALA LUMPUR, May 16 — PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) will activate the tidal flow lane along the Kota Damansara-Damansara stretch (from KM18.90 to KM18.40) of the New Klang Valley Expressway (NKVE) from 10 pm today until noon tomorrow.

In a statement today, the expressway concessionaire said the temporary traffic arrangement is necessary to facilitate pavement improvement works on the emergency and left lanes at KM18.63 as part of the continuous effort to provide a more comfortable experience for highway users.

Therefore, it advised highway users to plan their journeys using the PLUS App to obtain the latest traffic information.

They are also advised to adhere to all traffic signs and instructions issued by PLUS personnel when passing through the affected area

Highway users can also obtain the latest traffic information through the PUTRI Virtual Assistant, X@plustrafik App, and Electronic Signboards (VMS) at selected locations as well as contact PLUSLine at 1800-88-0000 in the event of any emergencies. — Bernama