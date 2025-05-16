KUALA LUMPUR, May 16 — Malaysia’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 4.4 per cent in the first quarter of this year, Bank Negara Malaysia announced today, confirming initial estimates that cited resilient household spending, a strong job market, and continued export growth as key drivers.

Private consumption expanded by 5 per cent between January and March compared to the same period last year, although this was slightly lower than the 5.3 per cent growth recorded in the previous quarter.

