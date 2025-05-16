IPOH, May 16 — At Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun (HRPB) in Ipoh, bariatric surgery is transforming lives, providing a lifeline to individuals battling obesity.

Recognised as the gold standard for weight loss treatment, bariatric surgery is not only helping patients shed excess weight but also improving their overall health and life expectancy.

One of the hospital’s standout offerings is the Single Anastomosis Duodenal-Ileal Bypass with Sleeve Gastrectomy (SADI-S), an innovative weight-loss procedure that combines elements of sleeve gastrectomy and gastric bypass.

Practiced at HRPB since April last year, SADI-S has already demonstrated remarkable success.

“SADI-S combines the best aspects of sleeve gastrectomy and gastric bypass, offering sustainable weight loss and remission of obesity-related conditions like diabetes and hypertension without significant side effects,” explained Dr. S. Kumaresan, Consultant General, Bariatric and OesophagoGastric Surgery.

With six successful surgeries conducted, patients have reported dramatic results, including losing up to 80 per cent of their excess weight within a year.

The procedure, however, is only recommended for individuals meeting strict criteria, such as those with a BMI over 45 or conditions like diabetes, hypertension, or sleep apnea. Patients must also commit to a high-protein diet and lifelong dietary monitoring and supplements.

“This is not just about weight loss—it’s about transforming lives,” added Dr. Kumaresan.

Sharul Nizam Kamal, 38, lost 60kg after undergoing SADI-S surgery at Ipoh’s Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun, reducing his weight from 185kg to 125kg. He is seen here showing his before and after photos. — Picture courtesy of Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun

Patient story

One such success story is Sharul Nizam Kamal, a 38-year-old who underwent SADI-S surgery.

Sharul initially weighed 185 kg and has since lost an impressive 60 kg, bringing his weight down to 125 kg. “I’m incredibly happy with the results,” Sharul said, expressing his gratitude to the doctors.

“This surgery has not only improved my health but also given me a new lease on life. I feel healthier, more energetic, and I can do so much more now—things I never imagined I could before.”

Comprehensive care and accessibility

HRPB adopts a holistic, multidisciplinary approach, assembling a dedicated team of surgeons, endocrinologists, dietitians, psychiatrists, pharmacists, respiratory physicians, and anaesthetists.

“We want our patients to see every necessary specialist and go home safely after the procedure,” said Dr. V. Rama Moorthy from the same department.

Cost is another critical factor, with public hospitals like HRPB offering bariatric surgery at a significantly lower price than private facilities.

The process, from the initial consultation to surgery, typically takes three to six months, ensuring patients are thoroughly prepared for the procedure and recovery.

Doctors at Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun perform a bariatric surgery procedure. Committed to improving outcomes, HRPB’s team actively participates in international workshops and recently hosted surgeons from Australia and Thailand for a SADI-S workshop to enhance expertise. — Picture courtesy of Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun

Raising awareness amid challenges

Malaysia has the highest obesity rates in Southeast Asia, with one in two adults overweight. Alarmingly, childhood obesity is also on the rise.

Dr. Kumaresan emphasized the importance of treating obesity as a chronic disease. “It cannot simply be fixed with diet and exercise—it’s far more complex, like diabetes or hypertension,” he said.

Unfortunately, misconceptions and stigma surrounding bariatric surgery remain barriers to treatment.

Many people perceive the procedure as an “easy way out,” undermining its significance as a medically managed intervention.

“The stigma is one of our biggest challenges,” Dr. Kumaresan explained.

“Some patients hesitate to seek help because they fear being judged by family, friends, or even healthcare professionals. It’s disheartening when people don’t realise that this surgery could save lives.”

Even within the medical community, misconceptions persist. “Some doctors and surgeons still view bariatric surgery as mutilative or unnecessary.”

“This highlights the need for continued education and awareness, sharing of the latest evidence-based practices globally among healthcare providers.”

The stigma also extends to patients themselves, with many experiencing feelings of isolation or guilt.

“Patients often tell us they’ve faced years of criticism for their weight, and it can take a significant emotional toll,” Dr. Kumaresan shared.

“When they finally undergo surgery and see the results, the relief and joy are immeasurable—not just physically, but mentally and emotionally.”

Expertise and collaboration

HRPB’s doctors are committed to raising awareness and improving outcomes. They frequently attend international workshops and conferences to exchange knowledge and discuss challenges.

Recently, the hospital hosted Australian and Thailand surgeons for a workshop on SADI-S, further enhancing their expertise.

“By collaborating and sharing experiences, we continue to improve outcomes for our patients,” said Dr. Kumaresan.

For those struggling with obesity, HRPB’s bariatric clinic offers hope and a chance for a healthier future.

“Seeing patients regain their health and confidence is incredibly rewarding,” said Dr. Rama.