IPOH, May 16 — Post-mortem examinations on the nine Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) personnel who died in the Teluk Intan crash Tuesday confirmed that all victims succumbed to multiple severe injuries sustained in the road collision.

As reported by Sinar Harian, Perak police chief Datuk Noor Hisam Nordin said the autopsies, conducted at Teluk Intan Hospital, found that the injuries were a direct result of the impact from the crash.

“The hospital that conducted the post-mortems found the cause of death to be multiple injuries due to a road traffic collision,” he told the Malay daily.

Noor Hisam added that the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, with a comprehensive approach involving several agencies to determine the exact cause of the accident.

This includes cooperation with the Computerised Vehicle Inspection Centre (Puspakom), the Road Transport Department (JPJ), and the Air Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), particularly to assist with technical aspects of the investigation.

“PDRM will also establish a special investigation committee or Court of Enquiry.

“The formation of this committee is in line with PDRM’s standard operating procedures in the event of an accident involving loss of life or government assets,” he was quoted as saying.

He added that police will also record statements from all individuals present at the scene, including FRU personnel who survived the crash.

Nine FRU personnel were killed and nine others injured in the 8.50am crash on Tuesday, when their truck collided with a lorry carrying stones on Jalan Chikus–Sungai Lampam, Teluk Intan, as they were returning to their base in Sungai Senam.

In addition, nine other personnel sustained various injuries and were hospitalised.