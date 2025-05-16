KUALA LUMPUR, May 16 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said efforts to bring fugitive financier Low Taek Jho — better known as Jho Low — back to Malaysia may unsettle certain quarters.

In an interview with Al Jazeera’s 101 East, Anwar acknowledged that there are likely individuals who do not want Low to be brought back, suggesting that his return could potentially expose more people connected to the scandal.

When asked if there were camps resisting Low’s return, Anwar replied that he believed so.

“I think he is quite instrumental and his testimony will be pivotal in actually closing... putting an end to this case (1MDB),” he told Al Jazeera.

Addressing the challenges of repatriating Low — particularly amid speculation that he may be in China — Anwar said, “no one knows his whereabouts”.

He added that while authorities suspect some movements, they are unable to confirm his location. “If I say more, there will be more complications,” he noted.

Still, Anwar stressed that bringing Low back was not his sole priority as prime minister. He said his broader mission is to restore good governance and eradicate systemic corruption — a long-term effort that goes well beyond the 1MDB case.