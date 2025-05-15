KUALA LUMPUR, May 15 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is facing scrutiny over its silence following the disappearance of Singaporean Datin Seri Pamela Ling 36 days ago.

Ling went missing while on her way to the MACC for further questioning.

Lawyer for the family, Sangeet Kaur Deo, issued a scathing statement questioning the commission’s accountability and its lack of response.

“The Chief Commissioner of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has remained silent in the face of valid concerns about the conduct of his agency in the lead-up to the disappearance of Pamela Ling.

“Instead of reaffirming public confidence in the agency, its head has chosen indifference,” she said.

The lawyer noted that Ling had been under repeated MACC questioning and was not allowed to return to Singapore.

“With her movements restricted and no option to leave the country, she was placed entirely under the authority and control of the MACC,” she said.

Sangeet questioned the commission’s refusal to respond and its accountability.

“Right now, it looks like the MACC answers to no one – not even in the face of a possible national scandal,” she said, adding that previous efforts to bring the MACC under parliamentary oversight had stalled.

“All who believe in public accountability must demand greater oversight of the MACC,” she added.

Ling, 42, was reported missing while on her way to the MACC office in an e-hailing car on April 9 to assist in investigations in a money laundering case.

Her disappearance has sparked national interest and numerous speculations.

On May 8, Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said Ling was believed to be still alive and still in Malaysia.

Police have not ruled out the possibility of Ling staging her own abduction, which has been challenged by her family.

To date, no ransom demand has been made in relation to Ling’s disappearance.



