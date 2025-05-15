KUALA LUMPUR, May 15 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim calls for constructive and respectful dialogue among civilisations, stating that such engagement must be founded on mutual recognition of dignity, strength and cultural diversity.

Anwar said the preservation of justice, compassion and coexistence is essential in navigating the complexities of the post-normal era and remains vital to upholding the shared values that underpin global peace and stability.

“It must be the polylogue among civilisations, not one culture erasing another, but mutual recognition of strength and dignity. In these post-normal times, values such as justice, compassion, and coexistence must not be overlooked

“We must never lose our soul of dignity, of human values and respect for one another, regardless of different creeds, different cultures,” he said.

Anwar said this in his public lecture entitled “Asean in a Multipolar World: Perspectives from Malaysia” at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO) today.

The lecture was streamed on Anwar’s Facebook page. — Bernama