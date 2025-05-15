KUALA LUMPUR, May 15 — The Community Communications Department (JKom) and the Information Department (JaPen) have been asked to intensify efforts to enhance public awareness and understanding about Malaysia’s role as Asean Chair in 2025, especially in rural communities.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said continuous outreach is essential to help Malaysians understand the benefits of assuming the Asean Chairmanship, particularly in terms of economic spillovers.

“I call on JKom and JaPen to help more Malaysians grasp what it means to be the host (of Asean). For those in villages or towns with hotels, for instance, I’m sure they’ll see the influx of international delegates, which is part of the economic benefits.”

Fahmi said this at the ministry’s 2024 Excellent Service Awards Ceremony (Peninsular Zone) at the Seri Angkasa Auditorium, Angkasapuri Media City, here today, which was also attended by Deputy Minister Teo Nie Ching and secretary-general Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa.

JKom director-general Datuk Ismail Yusop and JaPen director-general Julina Johan, as well as Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) chief executive officer Datin Paduka Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin, were in attendance.

A total of 691 staff of the Communications Ministry and its agencies, including 63 from Bernama, received the awards during the event.

Expanding on the matter, Fahmi said that beyond the upcoming Asean Summit on May 26-27, Malaysia will also host the Asean-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit and the Asean-GCC-China Economic Summit, both are key platforms for addressing regional and global challenges.

“This matters for Malaysians, especially in light of recent developments like the United States’ announcement of its tariff rates on various countries, including Malaysia and our Asean partners. It’s a clear signal that we need to act proactively to support Asean member states,” he said.

Fahmi also noted Malaysia’s leadership on digital governance issues, pointing out the country’s unique success in officially licensing the Telegram app.

“Some countries were surprised by how we managed to engage with Telegram’s founders. When it comes to big tech, many believe they’re bigger than nations. But our stance is simple; you can be big tech, but our laws are bigger,” he added. — Bernama