JOHOR BARU, May 15 — A 27-year-old Singaporean Maserati driver claimed trial in the Magistrate’s Court here today to a charge of causing the death of a motorcyclist along the Malaysia-Singapore Second Link Highway last week.

The accused, Muhammad Irshad Abdul Hameed, pleaded not guilty after the charge was read out before Magistrate Nur Fatin Mohamad Farid.

According to the charge sheet, the accused, who is a Singapore civil servant, drove the Maserati in a manner that was dangerous to other road users, causing the death of A Vasanthraj, 32.

The accused was charged with committing the act at 6.40pm at Kilometre 0.6 of the Second Link Highway here on May 9.

The case was carried out under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for causing death by reckless or dangerous driving, which provides for a prison sentence of not more than 10 years and a fine of not more than RM50,000.

Those found guilty could also be disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving license for a period of not less than five years from the date of conviction, in addition to the driving license being endorsed by the court.

The case was persecuted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Amirah Tasnim Saleh, while the accused was represented by counsels Baharudin Baharim and Zarina Ismail Tom.

The prosecution proposed a bail amount of RM20,000 with two local guarantors. This came with additional conditions: the accused must report to the nearest police station once a month and surrender his passport to the court.

However, Baharudin requested a reasonable bail amount for his client, who is caring for a mother with cancer and has a younger brother still in school.

The defence lawyer also requested an exemption from surrendering his Singapore passport to the court, as the accused needs it to carry out his duties as a civil servant in the republic.

Zarina added that her client has no criminal record, is not a flight risk, and is willing to cooperate by reporting to a police station here every month.

The court then set bail for the accused at RM12,000 with two local sureties. In addition, the accused will have to report to the nearest police station here once a month and have his driving license suspended.

The court also set June 10 for mention and submission of documents.