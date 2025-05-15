KUALA LUMPUR, May 15 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has invited Russian airlines, including Aeroflot, to resume direct flights to Malaysia as soon as possible.

“We have taken a position of centrality in Malaysia, as well as Asean, to decide for ourselves what is best for Malaysia and its people,” he said during a joint press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia, yesterday.



Aeroflot is the largest Russian airline group, which includes the Rossiya and Pobeda airlines.The Aeroflot Group is the undisputed leader of Russian commercial aviation. In 2024, Aeroflot carried 30.1 million passengers; 55.3 million if other Aeroflot Group airlines are included.Aeroflot is constantly expanding its domestic route network, including flights between the country’s regions, developing socially oriented transportation programmes and implementing its flat fares on flights to cities in the country’s Far East and Kaliningrad. — Bernama