KUALA LUMPUR, May 15 — The pig farming sector in Malaysia is still grappling with the aftermath of African Swine Fever (ASF), which producers say has had a lasting impact on livestock numbers and remains a key factor behind the ongoing surge in pork prices.

In Penang alone, the number of pig farms has dropped by 25 per cent following a major outbreak last year, The Star reported today.

“There used to be around 160 farms, but now only about 120 are still operating,” Penang Pig Farmers Association chairman Wong Fu Sheng was quoted as saying.

According to Wong, who runs a farm in Valdorin Sungai Jawi, the area with the highest concentration of pig farms in Penang, said the outbreak forced farmers to reduce livestock numbers to prevent overcrowding, which could accelerate the spread of the virus.

“ASF is still our biggest challenge. Many farmers are still recovering from the losses after having to cull their pigs to contain the outbreak,” he was quoted as saying.

Wong added that it takes about a year to raise a pig from birth to slaughter.

He also said that only about 20 farms remain in Valdor, down from 40 before the outbreak.

Penang is not the only state hit by ASF.

The Agriculture and Food Security Ministry previously confirmed that thousands of pigs were culled in Selangor and Melaka, resulting in a drop in pork supply and pushing prices higher.

The Star reported that a whole local pig is priced at around RM1,800 per 100kg currently, up from RM1,300 to RM1,400 per 100kg a year ago.

Bukit Tambun assemblyman Goh Choon Aik, whose constituency is home to many pig farms, said the pig population had fallen drastically.

“From a peak of about 90,000 pigs, there are now only between 20,000 and 30,000 left,” he was quoted as saying.

In addition to ASF, rising feed costs are putting further pressure on the industry.

Wong said the price of maize, a key feed component, had spiked from RM800 per tonne before the Covid-19 pandemic to as much as RM2,000 at its peak.

While the government has allowed imported pork to make up for local supply shortages, Wong urged consumers to verify the source of their meat.

“Local farms are strictly regulated. Many have adopted closed farming systems to reduce health risks, environmental pollution and to meet compliance standards.

“Consumers need to be aware that pork from some countries has been banned by health authorities. Always check that your pork is safe,” he was quoted as saying.

Data from the Department of Veterinary Services, there were 401 pig farms in peninsular Malaysia and another 118 in Sabah and Sarawak as of 2023.



