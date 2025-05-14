SEPANG, May 14 – Two sniffer dogs named Van and Perry are at the forefront of efforts to curb wildlife smuggling through Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), following their deployment by the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) Peninsular Malaysia.

The Belgian Malinois dogs, donated by Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) and trained in the Netherlands, are specially conditioned to detect endangered wildlife species.

“From January 2023 to March 2025, our collaboration with Perhilitan led to the rescue of RM5.4 million worth of protected wildlife,” said MAHB in a Facebook post.

“Trained to detect hidden wildlife in luggage, these four-legged heroes help stop smuggling before it takes flight,” it added, referring to Van and Perry.

According to a Harian Metro report, the duo can detect contrabands listed under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), such as elephant ivory, rhino horns, pangolin scales, snakes, and turtles.

Perhilitan Director-General Datuk Abdul Kadir Abu Hashim was quoted saying the canines have bolstered enforcement as smuggling syndicates continue to use KLIA as a key transit point, with over 4,200 exotic animals seized.

“To date, Perhilitan has opened 10 investigation papers related to wildlife smuggling through KLIA during this period,” he said, adding that common targets included turtles, snakes, birds and primates.

“Typically, these animals are placed in plastic containers, wrapped in boxes or covered with adhesive tape before being checked in as baggage,” he said, crediting intelligence gathering and coordination with other enforcement agencies for intercepting many of the attempts.

Abdul Kadir noted a 42 per cent rise in wildlife seizures in 2024 compared to the previous year, highlighting species such as baby siamangs, iguanas, birds and turtles among the most frequently trafficked.

Royal Malaysian Customs Department Director-General Datuk Anis Rizana Mohd Zainudin was also quoted saying the agency remains committed to disrupting wildlife smuggling networks despite ongoing challenges.

She cited previous enforcement successes, including the seizure of snakes, monitor lizards and red-eared slider turtles bound for India, and the arrest of an Indian national caught trying to smuggle out pangolin scales.

The report said flights between KLIA and Indian cities like Mumbai and Chennai have become preferred routes for smuggling syndicates, with Indian authorities recording 56 wildlife seizure cases in 2022, nearly half of which involved arrivals from Kuala Lumpur.