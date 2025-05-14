JOHOR BAHRU May 14 — A married couple had a frightening experience when their vehicle hit an elephant at KM 50 of the Johor Bahru-Mersing road last night.

Kota Tinggi District Police Chief Supt Yusof Othman said in the 9.20 pm incident, the 40- and 38-year-old couple were travelling from Kota Tinggi to Mersing in a Perodua Alza.

“Suddenly, four elephants crossed the road at the location, causing the driver to be unable to avoid and crash into one of the animals.

“As a result of the collision, the front part of the couple’s vehicle was severely damaged. However, both of them were unharmed,” he said in a statement.

He added that the elephants, including the one that was hit, are believed to have returned into a nearby forest after the incident, and a police report has been lodged by the victims for documentation and insurance claim.

“The authorities are advised to increase monitoring in the area, as the route is frequently used by wildlife, especially at night,” he said. — Bernama