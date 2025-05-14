KUALA LUMPUR, May 14 — The retail prices of RON97 petrol and diesel in Peninsular Malaysia will drop by three sen, to RM3.07 and RM2.77 per litre respectively, from May 15 to 21.

The Ministry of Finance (MOF), in a statement today, said the retail price of RON95 petrol will remain unchanged at RM2.05 per litre while that of diesel in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan will stay at RM2.15 per litre for the same period.

MOF said that the prices were fixed based on the weekly retail pricing of petroleum products, using the Automatic Pricing Mechanism formula.

“The government continues to monitor market developments, and adjusts the RON97 and diesel fuel retail prices, based on global oil market fluctuations, whilst supporting price stability,” it said.

MOF also said that the government would also take appropriate measures to safeguard the welfare and well-being of the people. — Bernama