KUALA LUMPUR, May 14 — The Royal Malaysian Air Force’s (RMAF) Su-30MKM fighter jet has been unveiled in a new livery ahead of the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition 2025 (LIMA ‘25), bearing the special title ‘Toruk Makto’.

In a statement today, RMAF said the new body design of the aircraft was inspired by the legendary creature in the film Avatar, known as the Toruk or ‘The Last Shadow’.

According to the statement, in the fictional film, the title Toruk Makto is given to those who succeed in taming and riding the Toruk — a feat only possible for those with a pure and noble spirit.

In the real world, RMAF said Su-30MKM fighter jet pilots reflected a similar spirit because the aircraft, equipped with 4.5 generation technology, supermaneuverability, and advanced weaponry, was not just a war machine but an ‘iron beast’ that required an operator with a great soul.

“They are the chosen ones, not just because of their prowess, but for the purity of their spirit,” the statement read.

“In the cockpit, a pilot must make split-second decisions, sometimes between life and death. These decisions can only be made by a soul free of ego and personal intent,” it said.

LIMA ‘25, themed “Today’s Innovation, Tomorrow’s Achievements”, will take place in Langkawi from May 20 to 24, and will feature 102 aircraft and 35 naval vessels from various countries.

It remains one of the largest maritime and aerospace exhibitions in Southeast Asia since it was first held in 1991. — Bernama