MOSCOW, May 14 — Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on Wednesday called Russia a great friend of Malaysia and said his country respects the nation.

During a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the prime minister expressed hope that the two countries would hold important meetings in the coming days, reported Sputnik/RIA Novosti.

Malaysia’s prime minister arrived in Moscow for an official visit on Tuesday. — Bernama- Sputnik/Ria Novosti