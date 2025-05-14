PUTRAJAYA, May 14 — Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil today said that the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has not yet received any official request to block the InDrive and Maxim apps in the country.

He said if the Transport Ministry (MOT) were to make such a request after the two apps were told to cease operating in Malaysia, MCMC would proceed in line with the legal framework.

“We have not yet received an official request from MOT regarding the blocking of these apps. However, if such a request is received, we will act in accordance with the law.

“Action could be taken under the Communications and Multimedia Act, but as of now, we have not received such a request,” he told reporters during the ministry’s weekly press conference here.

MORE TO COME