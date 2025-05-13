KUCHING, May 13 — Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg is expecting an agreement involving Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) and Petroleum Sarawak Berhad (Petros) to be announced within the coming days.

“Just wait two more days. A document on the agreement between us and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will be released,” he told reporters after launching International Construction Week (ICW) Borneo at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) today.

Offering a glimpse of what is to come, Abang Johari said the deal will include mutual recognition of both federal and state laws.

He also revealed that Petros will be recognised as the sole aggregator and that Sarawak will increase its stake in liquefied natural gas (LNG) through a commercial arrangement.

“Just wait. I’m only giving you a hint for now. I’ll tell you more soon,” he added.

The deal follows a meeting on May 9 in Putrajaya, chaired by Anwar Ibrahim and Abang Johari, alongside top leadership from both Petronas and Petros

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, both the federal and Sarawak governments agreed to finalise key principles to smoothen negotiations between the two energy entities.

The statement described the meeting as cordial and rooted in the spirit of federalism.

It added that the collaboration would unlock significant potential, including the fast-tracking of commercial energy supply to Asean markets.

Both leaders also agreed to resolve all outstanding issues through negotiations.

This comes after the Sarawak government issued a letter of demand to Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd (PCSB), a Petronas subsidiary, over alleged violations of the Distribution of Gas Ordinance (DGO) 2016.

The state claimed PCSB had been operating a facility in Miri without a valid permit under state law. — The Borneo Post